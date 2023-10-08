Here are the city services in Regina that are open and closed on Thanksgiving

Here are the city services that are open and closed for Thanksgiving in Regina.

On Monday, all civic offices will be closed, according to a release from the City of Regina.

All garbage, recycling, and green cart services will be picked up as usual, and the landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Regina Transit will be provided using the Sunday schedule, but the information centre and RIDELine will be closed.

Paratransit service will be operating with a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The office will be closed at the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries, but gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking meters will not be in effect.

RECREATION

Both the North West Leisure Centre and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse and the Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.