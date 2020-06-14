REGINA -- Parking metre enforcement and some limited in-person services at certain City buildings begin Monday as the City of Regina moves through its reopening plan.

Parking metres

Fees and enforcement at parking metres restarts Monday in an effort to help accommodate a renewed demand for parking spaces as the province reopens, particularly downtown.

“The increase in traffic and activity in the city will require parking enforcement to ensure that parking options are available and that those travelling on city streets can do so safely,” reads a submission from City Manager Chris Holden discussed at Executive Committee on Wednesday.

Parking enforcement was heavily scaled back as part of the City’s COVID-19 response in March.

Transit Information Centre

The City’s Transit Information Centre will also be re-opened to the public at 8:30 a.m. to sell passes and rides with reduced hours of operation and plastic shields in place to protect both employees and customers.

Customers who had passes or rides while bus fares were suspended due to the pandemic may qualify for an extension, the City says. Those who held an active pass when service was reduced are eligible to reactivate their pass at no cost and will receive a free extra month on their card.

Bus and paratransit fares will return on June 29.

City Hall Lobby

City Hall will partially reopen to citizens for limited in-person services like bill payments or applications for licenses and permits beginning Monday morning.

City employees will also be available to support residents to use the digital versions of these services in the future, the recommended method from the City.

A limited number of citizens will be allowed in the lobby at the same time to accommodate physical distancing.

The City Hall cafeteria remains closed and public access to other administrative locations is still unavailable.

Riverside Cemetery Chapel

The Riverside Cemetery Chapel and its administration office will reopen to visitors on Monday.

Indoor columbarium visits are by appointment only and limited to two visitors at a time and cleaning will occur between appointments.

Members of the public entering any of the facilities reopening Monday are asked to keep a physical distance and follow other guidelines carefully.