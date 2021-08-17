REGINA -- With Canadians heading back to the polls in September, federal political parties have begun declaring their candidates in preparation for a brisk five-week campaign.

The campaign for the late summer election kicked off on August 15, with election day set for September 20.

In the 2019 federal election, a blue wave swept across Saskatchewan with the Conservative Party claiming all of the province’s 14 seats.

Here’s a look at the candidates running in southern Saskatchewan ridings in 2021.

This article will be updated as parties officially announce more candidates.

REGINA-LEWVAN

Conservative - Warren Steinley

Green - Michael Wright

Liberal - Susan Cameron

NDP - Tria Donaldson

PPC

REGINA-QU’APPELLE

Conservative - Andrew Sheer

Green - Naomi Hunter

Liberal - Cecilia Melanson

NDP

PPC

REGINA-WASCANA

Conservative - Michael Kram

Green

Liberal - Sean McEachern

NDP

PPC - Mario Milanovski

CYPRESS HILLS-GRASSLANDS

Conservative - Jeremy Patzer

Green

Liberal

NDP

PPC

MOOSE JAW-LAKE CENTRE-LANIGAN

Conservative - Fraser Tolmie

Green

Liberal - Katelyn Zimmer

NDP

PPC - Chey Craik

SOURIS-MOOSE MOUNTAIN

Conservative - Robert Kitchen

Green

Liberal

NDP

PPC

YORKTON-MELVILLE

Conservative - Cathy Wagantall

Green - Valerie Brooks

Liberal

NDP

PPC