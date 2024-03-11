Here are the most popular baby names in Sask.
A list of the most popular baby names in the province for 2023 has been compiled from eHealth Saskatchewan.
For the ninth year in a row, Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls, followed by Emma.
Amelia, 2022’s favorite for girls dropped down to 11th place.
For baby boys, Oliver was the most popular name. Noah and Liam were second and third.
“As of data published February 3, 2024, there were 50 baby girls named Olivia, followed by Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Ivy and Ava. There were 63 baby boys named Oliver in 2023, followed by Noah, Liam, Leo, Jack and Theodore,” a release from eHealth Saskatchewan said.
Baby girl names that did not carry over from 2022 to 2023 were Willow, Abigail, Scarlett, Chloe and Mia, the release said.
“More than one-third of the most popular baby boy names from 2022 didn't reappear on the 2023 top 20 list: James, Benjamin, Walker, Asher, Maverick, Luke and Elijah,” eHealth Saskatchewan said in the release.
Names to make the most popular list for the first time in 2023 included Muhammad for boys, eHealth Saskatchewan said. Isabella returned to the girls list for the first time in eight years.
eHealth Saskatchewan said the list was created from live birth data up until Feb. 3 2024.
(eHealth Saskatchewan)
