REGINA
Regina

    • Here are the most popular baby names in Sask.

    Baby names
    Share

    A list of the most popular baby names in the province for 2023 has been compiled from eHealth Saskatchewan.

    For the ninth year in a row, Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls, followed by Emma.

    Amelia, 2022’s favorite for girls dropped down to 11th place.

    For baby boys, Oliver was the most popular name. Noah and Liam were second and third.

    “As of data published February 3, 2024, there were 50 baby girls named Olivia, followed by Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Ivy and Ava. There were 63 baby boys named Oliver in 2023, followed by Noah, Liam, Leo, Jack and Theodore,” a release from eHealth Saskatchewan said.

    Baby girl names that did not carry over from 2022 to 2023 were Willow, Abigail, Scarlett, Chloe and Mia, the release said.

    “More than one-third of the most popular baby boy names from 2022 didn't reappear on the 2023 top 20 list: James, Benjamin, Walker, Asher, Maverick, Luke and Elijah,” eHealth Saskatchewan said in the release.

    Names to make the most popular list for the first time in 2023 included Muhammad for boys, eHealth Saskatchewan said. Isabella returned to the girls list for the first time in eight years.

    eHealth Saskatchewan said the list was created from live birth data up until Feb. 3 2024.

    (eHealth Saskatchewan)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News