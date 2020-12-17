REGINA -- Private indoor gatherings are now limited to members of immediate households, as of Thursday. This according to the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions announced Monday.

The new restrictions are in addition to those announced on Nov. 27, and will remain in place until Jan. 15.

Single-person households are allowed to meet with one household for a total of five people. Co-parenting arrangements, caregivers and support services in the home are permitted to continue.

Public, outdoor gatherings must not exceed 10 participants.

The previous measure said no more than five people could be inside someone's home, unless more than that lived there.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer says household visits continue to be one of the main sources of COVID-19 transmission.

COVID CHRISTMAS

Premier Scott Moe said in a news conference on Monday that, due to the spread of COVID-19, this year would see a “different kind of Christmas."

“I know this is going to be very challenging for many of us” Moe said. “It needs to be a quieter Christmas. Lets take advantage of the quiet time ahead of us.”

Moe suggested spending time with ones immediate household, working from home and enjoying community outdoor activites as ways to pass the time over the holidays.

With files from the Canadian Press.