Here are the powwows taking place in Sask. in August

Throughout August, there will be plenty of powwows around Saskatchewan for people to take part in.

Waterhen Lake First Nation, located about 368 kilometres north of Saskatoon, is hosting its traditional powwow from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11. Grand Entries were held on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. There will be another Grand Entry on Saturday at 7 p.m. And Sunday at 1 p.m.

Also from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, Standing Buffalo First Nation will be hosting the Tatanka Najin Wacipi. Located about six kilometres west of Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., the event is meant to be a gathering of community, music, and dance.

From Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, Cowessess First Nation will be hosting a traditional powwow.

Moosomin First Nation will be hosting a competition powwow from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22. Grand Entries will be held on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

A traditional powwow will be held from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22 at the Mistawasis First Nation. There will be four Grand Entries throughout the two-day event, with the host drum picked daily.

On Aug. 29, Ranch Ehrlo Society will be hosting a 7th annual powwow, which will take place on Treaty 4 Territory, beginning with a pipe ceremony, feast, and Grand Entry.

Flying Dust First Nation will be hosting a traditional powwow from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

For more information on the events, visit the Office of the Treaty Commissioner website.