Here are the rules e-scooter users in Sask. will need to follow

Those who want to operate an e-scooter on Saskatchewan highways this summer will have to follow several updated regulations or risk a fine.

Adjustments pertaining to the use of e-scooters was recently added to The Limited Speed Motor Vehicle Regulations of The Traffic Safety Act, outlining numerous ways a person could be slapped with a fine.

A $125 fine will be handed to those using an e-scooter:

On a highway abreast of another vehicle

Without at least one hand on the steering handlebar

On a highway without sounding the attached bell or horn when necessary

In a position other than standing on the platform

While transporting another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device

While towing another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device

On a highway contrary to any bylaws enacted by a park or municipality

Leaving it unattended in a location intended for the movement of traffic

Allowing it to be towed by another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device

On a highway other than one mentioned in subsection 6(2) in the Traffic Safety Act

Under 16-years-old

Failing to wear and secure a helmet

The regulations came into effect on May 18, 2023.

Regina city council approved the use of e-scooters within city limits on April 26, 2023.

To operate an e-scooter in Regina, riders must be at least 16-years old, wear a helmet, not exceed a maximum speed of 24 km/hr on roadways and 15 km/hr on pathways.

More information can be found on the city’s website or on SGI’s website for provincial guidelines.