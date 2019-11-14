REGINA -- Peter and Tina Naylen of Regina are the lucky winners of the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery grand prize show home, valued at $1.1 million.

Lolita Vansteelandt is the winner of a $700,000 lakefront cottage at Pasqua Lake.

Ron Melnechenko of Foam Lake won the 50/50 of $374,582.50.

Gail Prill or Regina will be the owner of either a new Mercedes-Benz A250 or Mercedes-Benz GLA250