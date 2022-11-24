Here is where Saskatchewan ranked among homicides in Canada in 2021

Saskatchewan’s homicide rate is among the highest of Canadian provinces, according to a recent report released by Statistics Canada on Nov. 21.

Among census metropolitan areas, Regina recorded the highest homicide rate at 5.67 per 100,000 people.

Regina had 15 homicides in 2021 and Saskatoon had eight.

“I think that anytime we have residents killing other residents, it's a complete tragedy,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. “I think that it's not what we want to make the news for.”

The report states that Saskatchewan had 70 homicides last year, or 5.93 per 100,000 people.

“Homicides are the most serious crime that a community sees and we see, you know, the victimization and the trauma that comes from that, it really does affect the community,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray explained.

Saskatchewan also reported the highest number of gang-related homicides at 2.12 per 100,000 population, which is a 9 per cent increase from 2020.

“We do know that gangs, drugs and firearms are all intertwined and so for us, it's not about just targeting one of those. We have real focused efforts on all three of those areas,” Bray said.

Masters said there are ways to prevent gang related crime and it starts at a young age.

“Ultimately, the only way to correct crime 10 years from now is actually get to the kids and so the younger, the better,” Masters said.

Masters also said the city is looking to partner with schools and organizations that look at youth involvement in things other than gangs and try to find a place to belong.

Overall, Canada reported 788 homicides in 2021, 29 more than in 2020.

Manitoba had the second highest homicide rate among the provinces, with 61 homicides or 4.41 per 100,000 people.

Thunder Bay, Ont. recorded 5.67 per 100,000 people and Winnipeg recorded 5.39 per 100,000 people.

More details to come...