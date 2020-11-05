Advertisement
Here's a breakdown of Regina's advance voter turnout
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 7:34AM CST
Voters in Regina can now head to the polls to cast their ballots to elect the next mayor and city council. (CTV News)
REGINA -- The City of Regina has reported more than double the advance voter turnout seen in the 2016 civic vote.
Over the three days advance voting was offered 14,374 people cast their ballots at one of six polling locations in the city.
That’s up from the 7,200 advance ballots cast in 2016.
Here’s the break down by location:
- City Hall (inside): 914
- City Hall (drive-thru): 1806
- Northgate Mall: 2,171
- Victoria Square Mall: 2,412
- South Leisure Centre: 3,918
- Northwest Leisure Centre: 3,153
The election will take place on Monday, Nov. 9.
