REGINA -- The City of Regina has reported more than double the advance voter turnout seen in the 2016 civic vote.

Over the three days advance voting was offered 14,374 people cast their ballots at one of six polling locations in the city.

That’s up from the 7,200 advance ballots cast in 2016.

Here’s the break down by location:

City Hall (inside): 914

City Hall (drive-thru): 1806

Northgate Mall: 2,171

Victoria Square Mall: 2,412

South Leisure Centre: 3,918

Northwest Leisure Centre: 3,153

The election will take place on Monday, Nov. 9.

CTV News Regina will have special coverage on election night.