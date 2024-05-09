Here's a complete timeline of the Saskatchewan teachers labour dispute
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
While the dispute is still ongoing – here’s a timeline laying out the events so far.
May 2023
Negotiations begin between the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) and the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) following months of educators highlighting capacity concerns in schools. Regina’s Harbour Landing School acts as an example of similar issues across Saskatchewan.
The process begins with the STF presenting proposals that are created based off of member inputs from across the province.
Main concerns for teachers include burnout, understaffing and a rise in students requiring intensive supports.
June-July, 2023
As talks carry on through the summer months, the province unveils an advertising campaign in support of its offer to teachers.
The digital ads and billboards showcasing a “fair deal for teachers” make claims, such as the average Saskatchewan teacher salary being $92,000. The STF accuses the province of “cherry picking” data and misleading the public with the campaign.
Documents acquired by the STF in February of 2024 show that planning for the campaign began in late June. Following the discovery, the STF slams the government for attempting to “undermine good-faith bargaining from the very beginning.”
Aug. 31, 2023
Saskatchewan teacher’s collective agreement officially expires. The agreement was subject to rocky negotiations in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated an early end to talks.
Sept. 5, 2023
As Saskatchewan’s approximately 190,000 students return to the classroom – both the STF and the province launch ad campaigns solidifying their positions ahead of a return to bargaining scheduled for mid-September.
- Sask. teachers, province digging in during negotiations as school begins not a good sign, expert says
The STF’s ad campaign highlights “obstacles” for both students and educators including crowded classrooms, understaffing, and uncertainty around sustainable funding.
Oct. 14 to Nov. 4, 2023
The STF holds rallies outside the offices of high profile Sask. Party MLAs including Donna Harpauer, Paul Merriman, and Jeremy Cockrill.
Oct. 16, 2023
An impasse is declared by the STF due to the government’s refusal to negotiate on the issues of class size and complexity.
The formal declaration of an impasse legally clears the way for a conciliator to guide the bargaining process.
The Government of Saskatchewan claims to remain at the table and expresses disappointment with the federation’s decision.
Both sides take to social media to express their views and assign blame for the state of talks.
Oct. 27, 2023
Saskatchewan teachers vote 95 per cent in favour of potential job action. The authorization remains in place until June 2024.
The STF states that the government refused to bargain on nine out of 10 of its proposals since May.
"They refuse to engage. They refused to compromise. They refused to listen, preferring instead to read from lengthy prepared statements,” STF President Samantha Becotte says following the vote. “This is not negotiation."
Nov. 9, 2023
With the conciliation process underway, Becotte says she hopes the use of professional facilitators will bring the two sides closer together.
Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill reiterates the view of government that classroom size and complexity measures do not belong in a provincial bargaining agreement with teachers – but with the school divisions.
Dec. 13, 2023
The STF says labour disruption is “virtually inevitable” following a lack of progress – despite the two sides meeting for five days with a labour ministry conciliation board.
The federation reveals it is finalizing strategy for implementing sanctions following the release of the conciliation board’s report in early January.
Jan. 8
The conciliation report determines Sask. teachers have a right to negotiate on their working conditions.
The GTBC doubles down, saying it is only willing to discuss matters of compensation with the federation and disputes the STF’s interpretation of the report.
"The GTBC also notes that the conciliation board did not recommend class size and composition be included as a part of the bargaining discussions," a GTBC statement read.
Additionally, the government announces the first of several pilot projects. An investment of $3.6 million is allocated to eight “specialized support classrooms” in urban elementary schools.
Jan. 16
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line for the first time in an attempt to force the province to expand contract talks to include class size and complexity measures.
Demonstrations are held in 40 sites across Saskatchewan – including the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
Becotte and Canadian Teachers’ Federation President Heidi Yetman deliver letters to the legislature addressed to Premier Moe and Minister Cockrill.
The government labels the inclusion of size and complexity measures into bargaining a “line in the sand” that it’s unwilling to cross.
Minister Cockrill refers to the now several announced pilot projects as proof of the government’s action on the issue.
Jan. 29
Following a pair of one day strikes which sees 13,000 teachers walk off the job – the STF announces a series of rotating one-day strikes across the province.
Feb. 5
The STF gives notice of a province-wide withdrawal of noon hour supervision for Feb. 8.
Feb. 7
The STF suspends all job action following a new offer from the province which would see teachers receive the same annual salary adjustments under the same salary formula MLAs receive.
Feb. 13
Negotiations break down between the province and teachers. Both sides accuse each other of walking away from the table – with the news announced through dueling video updates over social media from both sides.
A second impasse is declared. Job action is reinstated, beginning Feb 16.
Over the next several weeks, the STF gradually ramps up its efforts, moving from one day rotating strikes to the withdrawal of noon hour supervision and extracurricular activities.
Feb. 21
The STF receives public support from teacher organizations in Ontario, B.C. and New Brunswick. The STF calls on the government to take a note from other jurisdictions and allow classroom size and complexity issues into the bargaining process.
March 6-7
In a surprise pre-budget announcement, Premier Moe reveals the government will provide $180 million in additional funding – enlarging the province’s education operating budget to a total of $2.2 billion.
Moe touts the announcement as the “largest increase in school operating funding in Saskatchewan history.”
Within the budget, the province says $356.6 million would be specifically allocated to classroom supports on an annual basis.
The following day, the STF refuses to return to the bargaining table until the increases are included in a new collective agreement.
Becotte also notes that the premier’s “record investment” contains previously announced funding.
March 8
The Saskatchewan School Board Association (SBBA) signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a multi-year funding agreement with the province.
The STF criticizes the government for leaving teachers out of the discussion.
Becotte says the federation would return to the bargaining table if the $356.6 million earmarked for classroom supports could only be used for that specific issue – rather than leaving it up to the discretion of school boards.
The federation also calls for a reporting mechanism, funding increases tied to enrollment and inflation, as well as the assurance that money can't be clawed back in future years.
March 20
The province unveils a $3.3 billion budget for the Ministry of Education while over 6,000 teachers rally outside the provincial legislature.
As a result of the job action, Saskatchewan’s high school basketball championships known as Hoopla, in addition to the Optimist Band Festival in Regina, are cancelled.
March 28
Minister Cockrill announces Grade 12 graduation events will go ahead regardless of any job action by teachers.
The STF displays confidence that the two sides will get back to the bargaining table soon – committing to a return in early April.
However, Becotte points to the long history of “hollow” promises made by the SSBA around solving classroom issues.
“These policies that are made by school divisions are aspirational documents, something we hope to achieve. They’re not binding documents,” Becotte said at the time. “There is nothing in there that ensures that those are the conditions that we have in schools.”
April 8
Saskatchewan teachers begin “work to rule,” withdrawing from all voluntary services and requiring teaching staff to begin and end their work days 15 minutes before and after school.
The move causes significant disruption for students and parents as school divisions differ on how best to handle the now non-existent lunch time supervision and lack of extracurricular activities.
April 9
Minister Cockrill offers to include accountability framework for education funding into legislation. The offer would see the accountability framework from the previously mentioned MOU be written into Saskatchewan’s Education Act for the duration of the next teacher contract.
Cockrill claims the move demonstrates how serious the province is taking the issue of classroom complexity. Speaking to reporters, he claims the offer was declined by the STF.
April 12
The STF and the province agree to resume contract negotiations. All job action is put on hold. The return to the bargaining table marks the first time the two sides have met since February.
https://regina.ctvnews.ca/sask-teachers-province-to-resume-contract-negotiations-job-action-to-end-1.6844554
The STF says the decision to return comes after the GTBC was given a new mandate to bargain with the assurance that all issues concerning teachers would be properly addressed.
April 18
After two days of “difficult” negotiations – both sides reach a proposed deal.
While the province claims it is a “tentative agreement” – the STF says the proposal was advertised as the province’s “final offer.”
The three year agreement would see a salary increase of three per cent in year one, three per cent in year two, and two per cent in year three – with retroactive pay to September 2023.
Also included is a singular line referring to the accountability framework – promising it will be honoured and followed.
May 8-9
Members of the STF vote on the proposed agreement.
In the first two hours of polls opening, more than 45 per cent of STF membership cast their vote.
--More to come….
