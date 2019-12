REGINA -- Here's a look at the City of Regina's holiday hours:

Civic offices:

Dec. 24: Closed at 3 p.m.

Dec. 25, 26, Jan. 1: Closed

Landfill:

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26 to 29: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Garbage collection:

Dec. 23 to Jan. 3: Weekly pick up

Dec. 25: No pick up

Recycling:

Dec. 25: No pick up

Transit:

Dec. 24: Regular service

Dec. 25: No service

Dec. 26: Sunday service hours

Dec. 31: Free service beginning at 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m.

Jan. 1: No service

Paratransit:

Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 25: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 31: Free 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m.

Jan. 1: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina cemeteries:

Dec. 24: Office open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 25 and 26: Office closed

Dec. 31: Office open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. Office closed

Gates open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Indoor public skate:

Dec. 26: 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Al Ritchie Arena

North West Leisure Centre:

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre:

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex:

Dec. 24: 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 31: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.