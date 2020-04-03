Here's every essential service in Moose Jaw according to the city
Moose Jaw City Hall (File photo)
MOOSE JAW -- The City of Moose Jaw has compiled a list of its essential services to inform the public on what is still operating.
In a press release, city manager Jim Puffalt explained why some functions are still operating, saying some are required to properly maintain and upgrade assets to prevent larger costs in the future.
“We look to support any development and economic growth that is possible during these trying times, while seeking future opportunities,” he said.
The city will provide these services, while following the government’s COVID-19 safety recommendations:
Emergency services
Fire Services and support staff (not including inspections)
Essential services
Water distribution and wastewater/sewage utility (upgrades, repairs and construction)
Emergency planning
City council regular/executive meetings
Waste collect and disposal/recycling
Waste management facility
Transit/para-transit
Building and facility maintenance, repair, upgrades and housekeeping
Parks, Green Spaces and pathway maintenance, repair, upgrades and housekeeping
Cemetery services
Road construction/maintenance
Fleet repair/maintenance
Financial, information technology, legal, communications and Human Resources
Other essential resources
Bylaw enforcement
Building inspections
Land sales
Economic development