MOOSE JAW -- The City of Moose Jaw has compiled a list of its essential services to inform the public on what is still operating.

In a press release, city manager Jim Puffalt explained why some functions are still operating, saying some are required to properly maintain and upgrade assets to prevent larger costs in the future.

“We look to support any development and economic growth that is possible during these trying times, while seeking future opportunities,” he said.

The city will provide these services, while following the government’s COVID-19 safety recommendations:

Emergency services

Fire Services and support staff (not including inspections)

Essential services

Water distribution and wastewater/sewage utility (upgrades, repairs and construction)

Emergency planning

City council regular/executive meetings

Waste collect and disposal/recycling

Waste management facility

Transit/para-transit

Building and facility maintenance, repair, upgrades and housekeeping

Parks, Green Spaces and pathway maintenance, repair, upgrades and housekeeping

Cemetery services

Road construction/maintenance

Fleet repair/maintenance

Financial, information technology, legal, communications and Human Resources

Other essential resources

Bylaw enforcement

Building inspections

Land sales

Economic development