As the Canada Day long weekend approaches, here’s everything you need to know about festivities, traffic and city centre hours.

Each Provincial Park will feature unique activities to celebrate the Canada Day long weekend.

Some activities include pancake breakfasts, parades, face painting, sandcastle competitions, cake, concerts and other activities. New this year, many parks will offer Knockerball.

All parks will offer a Collect and Win Survival Series that will test visitor knowledge on building fires, wayfinding and shelter building.

Festivities will be underway at Wascana Park including the Plywood Cup and many family activities.

The Regina Police Service advises the public to be aware of traffic restrictions and road closures around Wascana Park and Mosaic Stadium as the Roughriders will take on the Toronto Argonauts at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Fireworks will take place at sunset, road closures will be in effect starting at 9 p.m. Albert St. will be closed between College Ave. and Regina Ave.

The City of Regina has issued holiday hours for a number of public centres. The following hours will be in effect on Monday, July 1: