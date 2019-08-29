Here’s everything you need to know about the City of Regina’s Labour Day hours
CTV News Regina
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 4:18PM CST
Whether you’re running errands to the landfill or getting in some leisure time at one of the city’s aquatic centre’s, here’s everything you need to know about the City of Regina's hours of operation on Labour Day Monday.
- Civic Offices: Closed
- Landfill: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., gates close at 6:45 p.m.
- Garbage Collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.
- Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.
- Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed.
- Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Gates open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Office closed.
- Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre /Art Gallery of Regina: Closed
- North West Leisure Centre: Closed for annual maintenance.
- Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Regina Sportplex Lawson Aquatic Centre: Pool closed for annual maintenance. Strength and Conditioning Area Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Parking Meters: Meters not in effect.
- Outdoor Pools: Dewdney and Massey open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then closed for the season. Regent will close to the public on September 1 at 8 p.m., but will open on September 2 for Dog Swim only (pre-registration for this event was required). Wascana open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then closed for the season on September 15.