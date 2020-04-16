REGINA -- The City of Regina is suspending nine road construction projects to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a city council meeting held on Wednesday, council decided to pause projects that require city employees to enter residents’ homes to connect a water line. Others were selected because the current delay in construction work would cause them to expand over more than one construction season, meaning nearby residents would be impacted over two summers.

The City says this will save more than $6.4 million.

The projects that are paused include:

For rebuild:

Academy Park Rd. (From the Northwest corner to the Southeast corner)

Procter Place (from Parliament Ave. To 25th Ave.)

Calder Cres. (Jubilee Ave. W Leg.to Jubilee Ave. E. Leg.)

Chisholm Rd. (From Shannon Rd. To Grant Rd.)

Fourth Ave. North (from Garnet St. To Retallack St.)

For rehab:

Centennial St. (From Pells Dr. To Kramer Blvd.)

Kutarna Cres. (Between both ends of Harding St.)

Willowview St. (From Oakview Dr. To Elmview Rd.)

McTavish St. (From Dewdney Ave. To Fourth Ave.)

The City says these projects will be prioritized in 2021.

Other construction projects will be going forward, including Wascana Pool, Maple Leaf Pool and the redevelopment of Regent Park.