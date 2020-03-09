REGINA -- Regina International Airport CEO James Bogusz joined CTV Morning Live to discuss a number of options for travelers amid growing concerns of COVID-19.

According to Bogusz, passengers have expressed concern over travelling. He said many airlines have recently relaxed rules around cancelling and rebooking flights.

“Go to your respective airlines website and see what their cancellation or rebooking policy is,” he said. “We’ve found that they’ve been very liberal in terms of rebooking a new date.”

Bogusz said he’s been keeping a close watch on responses from some of the country’s largest airports. Additional screening has been implemented at the border including a check for symptoms.

He said that out of an abundance of caution, the Regina airport has increased cleaning on common use technology, including check-in kiosks and countertops.

Despite increased concern from passengers, Bogusz said the Regina airport is essentially operating as usual.

“However, things do change. You can anticipate questions about your travels at any airport in Canada.”

He said the local airport saw a 4.7 per cent decline in passengers last year. Bogusz said that decline is continuing.

“It’s hard to pin it on one thing, but this doesn’t help,” he said.

Bugusz said the grounding of the Max 8 also had a negative impact on business.