REGINA -- SaskEnergy has announced which services will be impacted following strike notice from its union, Unifor Local 649.

SaskEnergy and the union negotiated an Essential Services Agreement that will ensure that natural gas services remain functional if job action takes the form of a walkout.

Essential services to be maintained though job action are the provincial gas line system, technicians and operators and the provincial Gas Control Centre.

Emergency Services and the Emergency Call Centre will continue to operate as well as Sask 1st Call.

SaskEnergy’s Toll-Free Customer Service Line will be suspended during job action, as well as construction and installation of any new gas lines.