REGINA -- Regina’s “Iceville” skating rink was a massive undertaking, however, the head of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said the project will likely not create any extra costs for taxpayers.

The skating area, that took 1.5 million litres of water to freeze, opens to the public on New Year's Eve.

Here’s everything you need to know about how much it cost to turn Mosaic Stadium into the province’s, now, largest skating rink.

COST

Through a mix of sponsorships and government grants, Tim Reid, the president and CEO of REAL, said the project will likely break even.

“There’s a grant of about $34,000 that comes from the city, we’re in the process of a grant with the province of about the same, but otherwise it will cost about $200,000 from the development to the operations through the end of February,” Reid said.

“So far, we’ve raised about $170,000 in sponsorship to make this happen, and so I’m very confident that other than the grants that we were able to access, this won’t cost the taxpayers anything.”

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Through consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the capacity of the skating rink is set at 30 people.

“[The SHA] has come back and worked very closely with us to say ‘we love the idea, we’re passionate about making sure people have opportunities to recreate and come together in a safe fashion,’ and so 30 people on 110,000 square feet feels like the best idea right now,” Reid said.

“We’re going to respect that the SHA are the authorities and right now, that’s what they’ve said.”

DONATIONS

Although entrance to the skating area is free, REAL is hoping skaters can bring payment in the form of a donation

Guests are encouraged to bring a donation for the Regina Foodbank.

“Hopefully because it’s free we will have and opportunity to raise food for the foodbank that needs charitable donations right now,” Reid said.

Registration for skate times is currently booked up until Jan. 15, but more times will open up at noon on Jan. 4.