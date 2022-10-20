Here's how much Regina's curbside waste service adjustment could cost households

The City of Regina is rolling out a new food and yard waste collection bin pilot project aimed at diverting food waste from the landfill. (Cally Stephanow/CTV News) The City of Regina is rolling out a new food and yard waste collection bin pilot project aimed at diverting food waste from the landfill. (Cally Stephanow/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener