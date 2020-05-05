REGINA -- The City of Regina says it’s starting to prepare for the municipal election this fall.

Regina residents will head to the polls on Monday, Nov. 9 to vote for city councillors and school board trustees.

“We want candidates and voters to know that election preparation continues and we anticipate the ability to vote in person in the fall, with appropriate precautions,” Chief Returning Officer Jim Nicol said in a news release.

The City has launched a website to update the public on the election and answer any questions.

It also has information for people thinking of running for council or school board trustee.

Candidates need to be approved in the nomination period between Sept. 22 and Oct. 7.

Voters can find information on how to cast a ballot, voting options, eligibility, where to vote and what ID to bring to the polls.

Live results will also be available online on election night.

The City says it will also be posting election job opportunities in June for anyone over the age of 18 interested in working on the advanced polls or election day.

Elections Regina will take appropriate precautions to ensure safe physical distancing and sanitizing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In 2016, the province had a voter turnout of 21 per cent. There were 36,656 ballots cast from a total of 175,799 eligible voters.