Here's how Sask. drivers can stay safe on the roads this winter
Regina residents are once again gearing up for another snowy winter on Saskatchewan roads.
Kal Tire has been busy changing over winter tires since the first snow of the season fell last month.
“It’s always a good idea to change your winter tires as it gets cold, but for most people the snow triggers that thought process,” said Kal Tire national account manager Geoff Wiebe.
Winter tires are designed to stay “pliable and flexible” in colder temperatures, according to Wiebe. The natural rubber compound in winter tires allows the vehicle to better grip the road.
“Once you hit about seven degrees above zero that’s when a typical all-season tire will start to harden up and it won’t grip the road quite as well,” Wiebe said.
Wiebe recommends drivers use winter tires or all-weather tires in Saskatchewan.
When the tires get changed over, he said, drivers should check the air pressure with a gauge at least once a month as air pressure tends to fluctuate during cold snaps.
Wiebe said safety is top of mind. But it isn’t just about preparing their vehicle; drivers need to adapt their behaviors, too.
As of Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., Regina police had responded to 27 vehicle collisions since Sunday once the snow started falling. None of the incidents involved injuries or fatalities.
According to SGI, it has not seen a spike in vehicle claims since the snow dump, but it expects that to change as people adjust to winter driving conditions.
“It really is about behaviour and people making sure they’re slowing down. We’re used to driving faster on those summer streets in the warmer weather, but as soon as the ice shows up we’re not used to it,” said Jeremy Pilon, a communications consultant with SGI.
“You want to definitely be below the speed limit or at the speed limit. We don’t want to go any faster than that.”
CITY SNOW ROUTES IN EFFECT
As of Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., the City of Regina declared its snow routes in effect.
Parking will not be allowed on designated streets for a 24-period, lasting until Wednesday at 6 a.m. Vehicles parked along the snow route will be ticketed.
The city is asking residents for patience and cooperation as crews work to clear the roads.
“Remove your vehicle from the streets,” said Tyler Bien, manager of roadways and seasonal operations for the City of Regina.
“It allows our operators and crews to have full access to the street and plow in an efficient manner to get that snow as far off the street as possible.”
A list of the city’s snow routes can be found here.
