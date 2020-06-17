REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has taken its first steps to improve police oversight in the province.

On Wednesday, officials introduced The Police Amendment Act, 2020 which the province says includes “numerous enhancements” to the position and process of the Investigation Observer.

Existing legislation says an Investigation Observer is appointed by the Deputy Minister of Justice following a death of serious injury in police custody. The new legislation gives this responsibility to the Public Complaints Commission (PCC). The Chair of the PCC will also be required to publish the Investigation Observer’s findings online.

The government has given $350,000 from the 2020-21 budget to hire staff to manage the additional work.

“Through this Act we will be making numerous enhancements to improve transparency and accountability in our provincial police oversight processes,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said. “We will continue work with our partners to evaluate what our next steps will be in our ongoing efforts to improve police oversight in Saskatchewan.”

The new legislation also gives the Investigation Observer the ability to investigate sexual assault and incident that take place off-duty. It also required a second observer of First Nations or Métis ancestry where an individual of First Nations or Métis ancestry is involved. The PCC will also be able to investigate workplace harassment complaints involving police officers.

This will establish the PCC as a neutral, third-party that can receive and investigate internal complaints of sexual and workplace harassment. Saskatchewan is the first jurisdiction in Canada to implement a complaints process that address sexual and workplace harassment within police forces,” the news release said.

Further changes to be made include a new requirement that will require police services to ask another organization to investigate serious injuries, deaths or assaults that occur in custody.