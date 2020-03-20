REGINA -- As the risk of COVID-19 continues to grow, the Regina Police Service is working to keep themselves, and the public safe.

As an essential service police officers don’t have the option to work from home, and are not always able to practice social distancing.

“We’ve cancelled all meetings and training that isn’t absolutely necessary,” RPS Chief Evan Bray told CTV Morning Live. “So that we can really strip back and make sure we’re focusing just on community safety.”

Frontline officers have been fitted with protective equipment to help them interact with the public.

Doing some Covid prep training, good thing this didn't have to go around Mr Pipes arms @reginapolice @RpsPatrol1 pic.twitter.com/cP1Xpnw7Wj — Cst. Jim Monaghan 647 (@RPSTrafficUnit) March 18, 2020

The service is encouraging the public to file reports online and over the phone to reduce person-to-person contact.

“We’re in the middle of doing recertification training for our officers, there’s things we can even do and adapt with regard to that that doesn’t have them in close contact with one another but still allows them to recertify,” Bray said.

For the time being, RPS will continue to focus on emergency calls for service, and everything else will be considered on a case-by-case basis.