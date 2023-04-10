Here's how to avoid home damage as the spring melt hits Saskatchewan

Temperatures are on the rise across Saskatchewan, meaning residents are dealing with snow and ice melting around their properties.

One homeowner in the Lakeview neighbourhood has to pump a large body of water away from his driveway every spring.

“I have to move the water past the pile of ice and snow to the downspout. Every year we get that because there’s a low spot where the sidewalk is sinking,” resident Trevor Aikman said.

“If I remember to do it when [the snow] thaws, it’s not that big of a headache. It’s just some hoses, an extension cord and a sump pump, which I’m glad I have.”

“If I didn’t have it, it’d be a nightmare.”

To avoid flooding and damage, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has tips to keep in mind for property owners and tenants.

“We want to do what we can to keep the snow as it’s melting - the water out of your home and out of your basement,” SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said.

According to SGI, damage prevention can start on the roof.

“If you’ve got a fair amount of snow still on your roof, ensure your downspouts are extended two metres away from your foundation to keep all that water flowing away from your foundation and not into your basement,” McMurchy said.

Snow buildup should be raked off the perimeter roof to ensure there’s no water piled up. If it can be done safely, McMurchy suggests clearing debris away from gutters to water can drain smoothly.

SGI also recommends shovelling any snow or ice away from a home’s foundation.

“Shovel that away so that when it melts, it doesn’t find its way into your basement through any cracks in your foundation,” McMurchy said.

Finally, SGI recommends checking the angle of backyard grading to ensure water is flowing away from the home instead of towards it.

“If you see that the grading is not conducive to the water doing that, make a plan to fix that in the spring when all the snow is gone,” he said.

The number of claims SGI receives each year can vary.

“It varies on the nature of the winter we’ve seen,” McMurchy said.

“Nobody wants to see their property damaged or have to go through the experience of having to file an insurance claim to replace their property. There are certain situations that aren’t covered by insurance - if it’s seepage through your foundation, most home policies don’t cover that.”

For many farmers across the province, the spring melt is welcomed.

“In the parts of the province that have snow, we look for things to warm up so we can get the melt and get the runoff going so we can be ready to be in the field for that May 1 deadline,” Ian Boxall, the president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, said in an interview last week.

“We’re in okay shape. I hope everyone has adequate moisture going into the spring.”

The City of Regina and SGI also recommend clearing residential snow drains to ensure water can flow smoothly along streets.

Locations for storm drains can be found on the city’s website.