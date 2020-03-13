REGINA -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning the public of scammers trying to capitalize on the anxieties surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

BBB has provided a list of potential scams to watch out for:

Health products: Websites claiming “amazing products”, products that claim an immediate cure, extensive testimonials

Fake charities: Scan emails ask to donate to fake fundraisers like the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Face mask con: According to BBB.org/ScamTracker some website are claiming to sell face masks. Items in high demand often appear on fake online stores. The Centre for Disease Control does not recommend face masks for the general public.

The BBB says if an event is cancelled; review the venue’s cancellation policy, check with your credit card company, check with the ticket seller, review ticket insurance, contact the vendor and have patience.