The province is reminding residents to take precautions against mosquito bites during West Nile virus season.

The risk of contracting the virus is highest between June and September when Culex tarsalis mosquitoes are most active, especially in the southern portion of the province.

“Most people who become infected with West Nile virus experience no symptoms or have mild illness with symptoms such as fever, headaches, and body aches,” Saskatchewan’s Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Denise Werker said in a news release.

However, some people develop a more serious illness called West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease, which causes inflammation in the brain and can be deadly.

“If you develop serious symptoms like a persistent fever, confusion, neck stiffness or an unusually severe headache, seek medical attention immediately,” Werker said.

The province recommends using insect repellent, covering up with loose clothing, avoiding the outdoors at dusk and dawn, and maintaining door and window screens.

The virus first came to Saskatchewan in 2002. Between 2003 and 2018, there were 161 cases of West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease. Eighteen resulted in death.

