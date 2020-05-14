REGINA -- With the holiday long weekend fast approaching, the Saskatchewan Government has released some reminders to help people enjoy the outdoors safely.

The province is reminding everyone that the public health order remains in effect.

You can continue to plan activities with members of your extended household group.

However, preventative measures should continue to be practiced including washing hands frequently, practicing physical distancing, limiting contacts outside of your home to one or two families or friends in your extended household group, limiting gatherings to less than 10 people and avoiding playgrounds and outdoor equipment.

People wishing to visit their properties in south Saskatchewan are allowed to do so, but should stay on their own property and only visit local stores when essential.

Non-essential travel continues to be restricted in the Northern Saskatchewan administrative district, so residents with cabins in the north are not allowed to visit their properties until those restrictions are lifted.