REGINA -- Tony Fiacco lost his son to a drinking and driving accident 30 years ago, that moment inspired him and his wife to start First Choice Designated Drivers.

"Our priority is to make sure we get people home safe,” Fiacco said.

First Choice will be out in full force around Regina on New Year's Eve with 20 vehicles ready to give those ringing in the New Year a safe ride home.

Fiacco and his crew will make sure that you and your vehicle get home safely after a night out.

"One of the reason that people drive impaired is because they want to get their vehicles home, they don't want to risk any damage or whatever to their vehicles, and they need the vehicle for the next day, whether they're going to work or in the case of tomorrow, whether they're going to visit family,” Fiacco said.

First Choice's service covers 100-kilometres around Regina.

This New Year's Eve will also mark the first time that Regina residents have ride sharing app, Uber, as an option for getting home safely after ringing in 2020.

Local taxi companies are another option.

So is SGI's Wing in the New Year, which will allow party-goers to take Regina Transit for free.

"Free bus service starts at 7 p.m. and runs until the end of service at 2:15 a.m.,” said Nathan Luhning, City of Regina’s Manager of Transit Administration.

Before heading out to celebrate the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020, you can download SGI's Safe Ride app, which was released earlier this month.

"It's your one stop shop for all ways of getting home safely, whether it be New Year's Eve or any other night of the year, it features links to transit services, ride share services and frequent contacts that you can call for a sober ride home,” SGI’s Scott McGregor said.

Whether it's First Choice Designated Drivers, free transit offered by the City of Regina and SGI, cabs or Uber, there are plenty of options for a safe ride home on New Year's Eve.