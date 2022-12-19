Here's how to keep you and your loved ones safe on the roads this holiday season

With Saskatchewan experiencing another cold snap this week, making sure your vehicle is safe and up to date on maintenance is something experts are recommending.

Temperatures are expected to reach lows into the -30 C’s this week and mechanics in Regina want to remind motorists the importance of having your vehicle up to date.

Kevin Hval has been a mechanic for over 30 years and has seen common mistakes that motorists make in the winter seasons.

“Worn out tires, not (having) winter tires, low fuel,” Hval explained. “Most people like to drive around on less than half a tank of fuel which I think is not a safe thing to do.”

Hval also said that motorists should also be checking their vehicle battery on a daily basis, and plugging in their vehicle when temperatures drop into the -20 C range.

“Just get a check every year, It's cheap, it's easy,” said Hval. “It just needs to be done.”

CAA is also advising motorists to drive with caution on the roads this holiday season.

They say having a safety kit in your vehicle containing non-perishable food items, a candle, and blankets can make an uncomfortable situation more bearable.

“You can also add stuff, really important stuff, like winter gear to scarf, smith's boots, non perishable food,” Christine Niemczyk, manager of marketing and communications for CAA said. “I think if I was stranded, what would I do to keep my family and my loved ones in my vehicle safe?”

With the province’s often unpredictable weather, it is important to drive safely, especially in icy conditions.

“When you're travelling on Saskatchewan highways, be prepared, take your time,” Niemczyk said. “We're not the only ones travelling through this holiday season so give yourself lots of time to where you need to go.”

Not just humans need to brace for the cold. Pets like dogs and cats need to stay warm during the winter season too.

“If you're chilly, chances are they're feeling chilly as well and you want to keep an eye on them at all times when they're outside even if they're just going out to do their business,” Bill Thorn, director of marketing and public relations for the Regina Humane Society said. “When it's this cold, they can get cold quite quickly.”

Signs that your pet is starting to get cold include limping while on walks and shivering.

Families might also be expecting more visitors this holiday season than years past, and it is important to remember to keep your pets away from open doors.

“This year, people are starting to get back together again, so if you do have a dog, make sure that it's away from the front door if you're expecting family or friends to come over for a visit because that's when they can they can get out as well and we don't want to see that,” Thorn said.