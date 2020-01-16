Here's how to keep your dog active indoors during the extreme cold
Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 1:11PM CST
REGINA -- As extreme cold temperatures continue to stretch across the province, the Regina Humane Society is offering some tips to keep your dog’s mind and body busy indoors.
- Learn a new trick
- Hide treats around the house for a scavenger hunt
- Trim nails
- Grooming, brushing or bath
- Shell game, place a few cups on the floor and hide a treat under one of them. Have your pet figure out which one is hiding the snack
- Practice old tricks
- Play a game, most pet stores have sell exercise and puzzle games designed for indoor fun
- Stuff a Kong, fill a Kong with your pets favourite treat
- Teach the names of toys, teach your pet the names of a few toys and teach him to fetch a specific toy
- Hide and Seek, hide in the house and have your pet find you