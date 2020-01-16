REGINA -- As extreme cold temperatures continue to stretch across the province, the Regina Humane Society is offering some tips to keep your dog’s mind and body busy indoors.

Learn a new trick

Hide treats around the house for a scavenger hunt

Trim nails

Grooming, brushing or bath

Shell game, place a few cups on the floor and hide a treat under one of them. Have your pet figure out which one is hiding the snack

Practice old tricks

Play a game, most pet stores have sell exercise and puzzle games designed for indoor fun

Stuff a Kong, fill a Kong with your pets favourite treat

Teach the names of toys, teach your pet the names of a few toys and teach him to fetch a specific toy

Hide and Seek, hide in the house and have your pet find you