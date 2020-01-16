REGINA -- As extreme cold temperatures continue to stretch across the province, the Regina Humane Society is offering some tips to keep your dog’s mind and body busy indoors.

  • Learn a new trick
  • Hide treats around the house for a scavenger hunt
  • Trim nails
  • Grooming, brushing or bath
  • Shell game, place a few cups on the floor and hide a treat under one of them. Have your pet figure out which one is hiding the snack
  • Practice old tricks
  • Play a game, most pet stores have sell exercise and puzzle games designed for indoor fun
  • Stuff a Kong, fill a Kong with your pets favourite treat
  • Teach the names of toys, teach your pet the names of a few toys and teach him to fetch a specific toy
  • Hide and Seek, hide in the house and have your pet find you