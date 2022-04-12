Here's how to prepare for the blizzard approaching Sask.
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
A Colorado Low pushing up from the United States is set to create heavy snowfall and gusting winds in southern Saskatchewan, starting on Tuesday.
SaskPower is preparing for possible outages, with crews and material on standby.
Despite recent outages in southwest Saskatchewan, SaskPower said it has “ample resources” to address any potential issues caused by the storm.
“With storms that feature high wind speeds and heavy precipitation, there is always a possibility of downed lines,” a SaskPower spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.
Downed power lines and outages can be reported by calling 310-2220. Anyone who discovers downed power lines or damaged power infrastructure should stay at least 10 metres away from it.
Tips for navigating power outage can be found on the SaskPower website.
Red Cross Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to prepare for possible power outages. In a tweet, the organization said to have at least three days of emergency supplies, ensure flashlights have working batteries and to know where municipal shelters are located.
Blizzard warnings were implemented in the southeast corner of the province on Tuesday morning, including areas surrounding Estevan, Weyburn, Carlyle, Oxbow and Moosomin, according to Environment Canada.
These areas are expected to see snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 centimetres between Tuesday and Friday. Wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/hr are also expected to reduce visibility during times of snow and blowing snow.
Estevan Fire Rescue asked members of the community to stock up on needed supplies and medications before the storm.
“Power outages are likely, and rural areas should be prepared for extended outages,” Estevan Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.
It also warned that fire crews may not be able to respond to emergencies for an “extended period of time.”
Other areas outside of the blizzard warnings are also expected to see blowing snow. Regina could receive 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, while Yorkton could see 20 to 30 centimetres.
Environment Canada said widespread highway closures are a “near-certainty.”
Saskatchewan RCMP is encouraging drivers to delay travel during the storm if possible.
Police are asking drivers to remember to scrape all snow and ice from vehicles and slow down on slippery or snowy roads.
“If you become stranded on the highway, do not leave your vehicle. Turn on your vehicle periodically to warm up, but try to conserve fuel,” RCMP said in a news release.
“Make sure your tailpipe remains clear of ice and snow, or carbon monoxide could potentially seep into your vehicle.”
RCMP also encouraged drivers to consider stocking their vehicles with extra warm clothes, candles, matches, non-perishable snacks, a snow shovel, traction mats, booster cables and a tow rope or chain.
“Travel is expected to be extremely hazardous due to reduced visibility. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” Environment Canada said in an alert.
Updated highway conditions can be found on the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.
In light of the storm, the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to have a 72-hour preparedness kit ready.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said an emergency kit should include food, bottled water, medications, a flashlight, a radio, extra batteries, a first aid kit, candles and matches, hand sanitizer or moist towelettes, important papers, extra car keys and cash, a whistle, zip-lock bag and garbage bags.
The government is also reminding residents to download the SaskAlert app, to receive public alert notifications.
“Environment Canada is the agency responsible for issuing all types and levels of weather-related alerts, including advisories and special weather statements, watches and warnings. However, weather alerts that have potential to affect life and safety will be distributed through SaskAlert,” the province said in a news release.
More details to come…
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest
The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party's race to name its new leader heats up. On CTV News Channel's Power Play, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates' positions.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Saskatoon ER doc says city's hospitals 'above 100% capacity'
A Saskatoon emergency physician says hospitals are under intense strain.
-
Sask. Ukrainian bilingual school provides 'soft landing' for young refugees
The province's only Ukrainian bilingual school is playing a significant role in ensuring the youngest refugees arriving in the city are looked after.
Winnipeg
-
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
-
Highway closures are anticipated due to Manitoba blizzard: here's how you can be prepared
CAA Manitoba says the blizzard that is set to begin Tuesday night is expected to have an impact on travel, and wants people to be prepared.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in death of Calgary woman in Temple
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the April 7 death of Jamie Lynn Scheible in the community of Temple.
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
Edmonton
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
University of Alberta develops sanitization tech to kill COVID-19 virus
A new sanitization product aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will soon be used in Edmonton and Calgary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
-
Ford government slammed for top doctor’s vacation during sixth wave
The Ford government is coming under fire for its lack of transparency on Ontario’s top doctor going on vacation last week amidst calls for him to address the sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Random attacks' in Toronto see man hit with axe in Scarborough, woman stabbed in North York
Toronto police have announced two arrests in two separate assaults in the city that investigators allege were unprovoked and completely 'random' in nature.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
-
More headstones vandalized in eastern Ontario
About 20 headstones have been damaged at a cemetery west of Kingston, the latest vandalism incident at a cemetery in the region.
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. illicit drug deaths reach an 'unprecedented and terrifying rate': chief coroner
More people died of illicit drug overdose in British Columbia in February 2022 than ever before for that month, according to the provincial coroners service. Six of those people were under the age of 19.
-
More oysters recalled in B.C., hundreds of norovirus illnesses reported: Health Canada
More oysters harvested in B.C. were recalled due to a risk of norovirus contamination.
-
Vancouver's tripled empty homes tax brings in $32M, leads to decline in vacant property: mayor
Vancouver's mayor says his decision to triple the city's tax on homeowners who leave their property sitting empty did translate to a decline in vacancies last year.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec rise by 145, close to 2,000 receiving care
Quebec reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 145 and 35 more people died due to the novel coronavirus.
-
Quebec nurse wants government to put health care workers on list for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
One nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital says he doesn't understand why health care workers aren't on the list to receive a fourth dose of vaccine.
-
Man in critical condition after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash
Montreal police say they believe they have found a torched vehicle that could be connected to a shooting in Saint-Leonard that left one man in critical condition.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack
Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds from a machete attack.
-
NEW
NEW | Snow falling on parts of Vancouver Island, weather warning issued
Snow was falling on parts on Vancouver Island on Tuesday as Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for communities from Courtenay, B.C, to Campbell River, B.C.
-
'Just doesn't make sense for us yet': Victoria businesses unconvinced by Ottawa's plans for electric vehicles
Many businesses want to go green by swapping out their fossil fuel vehicles for electric. But some businesses that operate large fleets of commercial vehicles say there isn’t a business case to make the switch.
Atlantic
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Man in stable condition after being stabbed in Halifax: police
A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Halifax Monday night. Halifax Regional Police responded to the stabbing on Barrington Street, near Scotia Square, before 9 p.m.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
Northern Ontario
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Two big northern Ontario lottery wins
Two women in northern Ontario have snagged big lottery wins, one in Greater Sudbury and the other is a second-time winner from Sault Ste. Marie.
-
'One of the worst ever' years for potholes in Timmins, Mayor George Pirie says
Navigating Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins in the spring can be tricky, especially this year, and city officials are saying this is one of the worst for potholes.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
-
'Listening to the people': Wilmot rejects re-zoning proposal for gravel pit
Wilmot Township council has rejected a proposal to re-zone agricultural land for a large gravel pit.