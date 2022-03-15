Here's how to prepare your home for the spring melt

The City of Regina is reminding residents to protect their property as warmer temperatures cause the melting of snow and ice.

The city advises that work can be done both inside and outside the home to help prevent property flooding.

“Keeping properties safe and dry is a team effort for the city crews and residents,” Kurtis Doney, director of water, waste & environment with the City of Regina, said. “We’re making sure we’re ready to respond to any situations where residents need help.”

The city recommends that inside the home, residents should:

Test sump pumps and backflow prevention valves to ensure they are working

Properly and to consider installing them if you don’t have these.

Remove items that are blocking the water drainage pathway to the basement floor drain.

Store valuables in watertight containers or raise them off the basement floor.

Store hazardous materials in watertight containers or remove them from the basement.

Raise electronics off the basement floor.

The city recommends that outside the home, residents should:

Clear snow at least six feet away from the foundation.

Extend all downspouts and sump pump hoses at least six feet away from the foundation.

Remove any debris or snow from any window wells.

Clear snow, ice and debris from neighbourhood storm drains.

City crews are responding to wet conditions by clearing ice and snow on major roads, opening frozen culverts, clearing drainage ditches and removing snow to create new drainage pathways.

As many storm drains are now buried under snow ridges, the city asks that residents help to clear those areas.

As the melt turns to ice over night, the city is reminding residents they can take advantage of 19 free sand and salt boxes located around Regina. They are free for the public to access for sanding down driveways and sidewalks.

Regina Fire & Protective Services is asking residents and their pets to avoid frozen bodies of waters, including lakes and storm channels, during the melt.

“We know with the warm weather, and sunny warm weather, that the ice thickness and the ice conditions can change very rapidly,” fire Chief Layne Jackson said. “If you’re walking near these bodies of water with pets, please ensure they’re leashed. We do have to go out on a few calls each and every year to rescue pets.”

Jackson said if anyone sees someone dangerously close to ice surfaces or bodies of water, they should call Regina Police Service. In an emergency situation, call 911.