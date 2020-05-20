REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan is warning residents to be cautious about hantavirus, specifically in areas were rodents may be present.

Exposure to the virus is most likely to occur when cleaning enclosed spaces, like grain bins, sheds, barns, garages, trailers, cottages, farm equipment and vehicles following winter.

“Humans can be exposed to hantavirus when inhaling contaminated air caused by the droppings, urine and saliva of infected rodents,” Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “Hantavirus can cause illness in humans including a lung related illness known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which can be fatal.”

Symptoms include tiredness, fever, muscle aches, cough, headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting. Severe symptoms can be life threatening, and people with issues breathing should seek medical attention.

As of May 13, 2020, 35 people have had hantavirus in Saskatchewan since 1994. Eleven of them have died.

Be cautious of mouse droppings and nesting material when cleaning and follow these steps provided by the government:

Ventilate the building by opening doors and windows for at least 30 minutes before cleaning;

Use wet mopping methods and wear rubber or plastic gloves;

Wear goggles and a well-fitting N-100, R-100 or P-100 (formerly HEPA) type filter mask when cleaning areas contaminated by droppings in a confined space;

Dampen areas contaminated with rodent droppings with bleach disinfectant (one part bleach to nine parts water), let sit for 10 minutes, and remove droppings with a damp mop or cloth;

Avoid using dry cleaning methods such as dusting, sweeping, vacuuming or air-hosing;

Steam clean, shampoo or spray upholstered furniture with a detergent, disinfectant or a mixture of bleach and water; and

Wash clothes and bedding with detergent in hot water.

Here’s how you can prevent rodent infestation: