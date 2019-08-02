

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan's provincial parks are gearing up to celebrate this long weekend.

Saskatchewan Day falls on Aug. 5 this year.

“Spending time in a provincial park over Saskatchewan Day weekend is the perfect way to celebrate our beautiful province,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a news release. “Summer in Saskatchewan is short, so we want to encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy nature while they still can.”

Grass and hoop dancer Terrance Littletent will be performing in Duck Mountain, Echo Valley and Rowan's Ravine Aug. 3, 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.

There is also a Survival Series program at parks across Saskatchewan, which lets visitors explore parks and learn survival skills.

Other events this weekend include:

• Get Outdoors – Echo Valley – Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – try a variety of exciting outdoor activities with local vendors

• Saskatchewan Day celebrations – Great Blue Heron and Candle Lake – enjoy face painting, a bike parade, cake, games and a sandcastle contest

• Knockerball ($10-$20), pancake breakfast and night mini golf – Good Spirit Lake – Aug. 3

• Midnight Swim ($2) – Pike Lake – Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. – swim under the stars in the heated pool

• Fireworks – Duck Mountain – Aug. 4 – take in this annual August long weekend fireworks display

• Saskatchewan Arts Day – Meadow Lake – Aug. 4 – enjoy face painting, cake, and make your own clay owl ($10)

• Cannington Manor Annual Fair – Aug. 4 – horse drawn wagon rides, hand-churned ice cream, rope making and more

A full list of programs and events can be found at saskparks.com.