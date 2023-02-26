Here's how you can get caught up on your COVID-19 vaccines
As Saskatchewan continues to struggle with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases persist, the province is reminding people to still be cautious.
The latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report, which covered the period between Jan. 29 and Feb. 11, shows fewer than half of the people in the province over the age of 50 received more than one booster dose.
Just 20 per cent of those 12 and over received a bivalent booster dose meant to fight COVID-19 Omicron’s strain.
Clinics and pharmacies continue to offer vaccines so people can stay up to date.
Saskatchewan residents who are six-months and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
For the age group of six-months to less than five years, Health Canada approved two vaccines, Pfizer or Moderna, which must be taken 28 days apart.
For the Pfizer vaccine, children six months up to four years are eligible for three primary doses.
For the Moderna vaccine, children six months up to five years are eligible for two primary doses.
Children in this age group are not currently eligible for a booster dose.
Parents and guardians of this age group can book an appointment online or by calling 1-833-727-5829.
Pharmacists cannot provide vaccines to children under five; the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) provides those.
For those five to 11-years-old, a primary vaccination series is two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, taken at least 21 days apart.
According to the province, pediatric vaccines are a different formulation and / or dosage.
Children five to 11-years old can get one COVID-19 Pfizer booster dose six months after completing their primary series. They can also get a bivalent dose six months after their original booster dose.
The SHA offers vaccines for this age group at both walk-in clinics and by appointment.
Those over 12-years-old and older can get two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax for their primary shots. Astrazeneca is no longer available.
For residents 18-years-old and older, they can get two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or a single-dose Janssen vaccine for their primary shots.
Those age groups can also get a booster dose six months after completing their primary series and a bivalent dose six months after their original booster dose.
According to the province, you are considered up to date if you have gotten your primary vaccine series and one bivalent booster dose.
Participating pharmacies determine their own bookings. To see if a pharmacy near you has available bookings and COVID-19 vaccines, you can visit (link) and type in your address.
For more information, click here.
