Here's how you can protect Sask. waters from invasive species

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment is reminding residents how they can help protect provincial waters from aquatic invasive species (AIS).

If you’re coming from out of the province or moving between waters within the province, residents are reminded to:

Remove plants, animals and mud using high pressure, hot tap water

Drain all water and flush with hot tap water.

Allow all equipment to dry completely while leaving compartments open to dry.

Leave plugs out during transport and tilt watercraft when stored to allow the bilge to both drain and dry.

It is mandatory to remove all watercraft drain plugs while in transit.

Watercraft inspection is mandatory in the province and includes anything you can ride, such as boats, paddleboards, kayaks, canoes, sailboats, and jet skis, even if you’re just passing through.