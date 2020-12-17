REGINA - The Saskatchewan Health Authority is discouraging the public from dropping off items or health care employees this holiday season.

While the SHA realizes many people want to drop off baked goods for staff to enjoy, because of COVID-19 restrictions they can’t accept them even if they’re individually wrapped.

The SHA says it knows the public wants to show their gratitude and has provided some acceptable suggestions that are COVID-19 approved.

They suggest donating to your local health foundation where your contributions go directly to support health care, the staff and physicians in the community. The public can show their gratitude virtually on social media, where folks are encouraged to use the hashtag #SKHCW so health care workers will be able to see it.

The SHA is encouraging everyone to thank the health care worker in your life; publicly or privately to show Saskatchewan’s health care providers and support staff how much you appreciate everything they have done throughout the pandemic.

The SHA said the best way you can show health care workers how much you care is to stay home, follow the public health orders, and do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.