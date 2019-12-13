On Jan. 1, 2020 the carbon tax will increase from $20 to $30 per tonne.

Residential customers can expect to see an additional $22 in charges on their power bill per year, and customers on farms can anticipate an additional $60 per year.

The carbon tax will increased again in 2022 to $50 per tonne.

SaskPower says that if the Government of Saskatchewan is successful in its court challenge of the tax, the funds collected will be returned to customers.

The carbon tax came into effect on Jan. 1, 2019 and started appearing on SaskPower bills on April 1 at a rate of $20 per tonne.