REGINA -- CAA Saskatchewan is offering some tips to help keep you and your house safe during the holidays, whether you're traveling by car, plane or staying home. 

Keeping your home safe

  • Use fire resistant artificial trees, and keep live trees watered.
  • Keep trees away from heat sources including fireplaces and heaters.
  • Turn off all holiday lights when leaving the house or going to bed.
  • Outdoor lights and decorations should be plugged into ground fault circuit interrupters.
  • Keep high-priced gifts and items out of sight to avoid giving burglars a reason to break into your home

Keeping your home safe if you’re travelling

  • Don’t share the fact that you’re away on social media.
  • Make sure all doors and windows are locked before you leave.
  • Use timers for lights.
  • Turn off your water supply.
  • Ask a neighbour or friend to shovel your driveway and sidewalks, so it looks like someone is home.
  • Leave blinds or curtains in a regular position.

Safety tips for travellers

  • Check your booked flights regularly and learn your airline’s cancellation policy
  • Make sure your passport is up to date and valid.
  • Make a copy of your passport and credit cards to leave at home or with a friend.
  • Pack all medication in your carry-on bags.

Road trip safety tips

  • Check weather and road conditions before you travel, and always allow extra time to reach your destination.
  • Check your vehicle’s battery as the extreme cold weather weakens the battery.
  • Make sure your block heater cord is in good shape.
  • Pack a roadside safety kid, including extra warm clothing, a mobile phone charger, non-perishable food, water, a shovel and booster cables.
  • Check your tire pressure regularly.