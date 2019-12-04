REGINA -- CAA Saskatchewan is offering some tips to help keep you and your house safe during the holidays, whether you're traveling by car, plane or staying home.

Keeping your home safe

Use fire resistant artificial trees, and keep live trees watered.

Keep trees away from heat sources including fireplaces and heaters.

Turn off all holiday lights when leaving the house or going to bed.

Outdoor lights and decorations should be plugged into ground fault circuit interrupters.

Keep high-priced gifts and items out of sight to avoid giving burglars a reason to break into your home

Keeping your home safe if you’re travelling

Don’t share the fact that you’re away on social media.

Make sure all doors and windows are locked before you leave.

Use timers for lights.

Turn off your water supply.

Ask a neighbour or friend to shovel your driveway and sidewalks, so it looks like someone is home.

Leave blinds or curtains in a regular position.

Safety tips for travellers

Check your booked flights regularly and learn your airline’s cancellation policy

Make sure your passport is up to date and valid.

Make a copy of your passport and credit cards to leave at home or with a friend.

Pack all medication in your carry-on bags.

Road trip safety tips