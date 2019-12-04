Here's some holiday safety tips from CAA Saskatchewan
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 12:58PM CST
REGINA -- CAA Saskatchewan is offering some tips to help keep you and your house safe during the holidays, whether you're traveling by car, plane or staying home.
Keeping your home safe
- Use fire resistant artificial trees, and keep live trees watered.
- Keep trees away from heat sources including fireplaces and heaters.
- Turn off all holiday lights when leaving the house or going to bed.
- Outdoor lights and decorations should be plugged into ground fault circuit interrupters.
- Keep high-priced gifts and items out of sight to avoid giving burglars a reason to break into your home
Keeping your home safe if you’re travelling
- Don’t share the fact that you’re away on social media.
- Make sure all doors and windows are locked before you leave.
- Use timers for lights.
- Turn off your water supply.
- Ask a neighbour or friend to shovel your driveway and sidewalks, so it looks like someone is home.
- Leave blinds or curtains in a regular position.
Safety tips for travellers
- Check your booked flights regularly and learn your airline’s cancellation policy
- Make sure your passport is up to date and valid.
- Make a copy of your passport and credit cards to leave at home or with a friend.
- Pack all medication in your carry-on bags.
Road trip safety tips
- Check weather and road conditions before you travel, and always allow extra time to reach your destination.
- Check your vehicle’s battery as the extreme cold weather weakens the battery.
- Make sure your block heater cord is in good shape.
- Pack a roadside safety kid, including extra warm clothing, a mobile phone charger, non-perishable food, water, a shovel and booster cables.
- Check your tire pressure regularly.