Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale announced two new initiatives to address extremist content online.

Goodale referenced the attack in Christchurch, New Zealand and the circulation of the attack online. He said new initiatives would help prevent the same circulation of terrorist attacks online.

“The impacts of terrorist and extremist content online are increasingly reaching the real world, bringing with them abhorrent violence and carnage,” Goodale said. “Today the Government of Canada has taken new steps to tackle hatred and violence online, and carry out our commitments made in the Christchurch Call to Action.”

Goodale references the attack in Christchurch about how the attack was put online, viewed and shared many times before it was taken down. He says these new initiatives will try and help prevent similar online activity. #yqr #Sask pic.twitter.com/FBWDy7ixRk — Cally Stephanow (@CTVCally) June 26, 2019

The Government of Canada has committed $1 million to Tech Against Terrorism, to fund a digital repository that will make smaller tech companies aware when terrorist content is detected, and give them the tools to remove the content quickly.

The second initiative will see the feds collaborate on a Youth Summit on Countering Violent Extremism Online. The summit is expected to bring young people together to learn about extremism online and develop the tools to combat this content.

Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft and Google will shape the event and work with youth to develop the tools necessary to make the summit successful.