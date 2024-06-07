Here's the Riders' lineup for Saturday's season opener in Edmonton

With just one day until the Saskatchewan Roughriders kick off their season on the road against the Edmonton Elks, the team has released their depth chart for game day.

The team did not have any surprises based on how they had been lining up at practice all week and even toward the end of training camp.

Here are the new faces in the league to look out for on the field this week.

Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson

The American is listed as a starter and will suit up for his very first CFL game. In his two pre-season appearances, Johnson recorded four receptions for 29 yards.

Defensive back Damarcus Fields

Fields signed with the Riders in March 2024 and will get the start at halfback. In his two pre-season games, he had three defensive tackles and one special teams tackle.

Linebacker C.J. Avery

Signed by the Roughriders in April, he will get his first CFL start at Weak side linebacker. Avery recorded two tackles in the team’s first pre-season matchup against Winnipeg.

Fullback Clint Ratkovich

The American pushed his way onto the active roster in his first year after two strong pre-season performances games where he finished with 11 carries for 67 rushing yards.

Offensive lineman Trevor Reid

Reid signed with the Riders in December 2023 after spending time with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent that year. He has earned himself a starting spot at left tackle this week.

Here are the veteran new faces on the Riders.

Running back A.J. Ouellete

As the most notable off-season signing, Ouellete will look to make a splash in his first game as Rider. Last year, the star running back recorded an impressive 1,009 rushing yards with the Toronto Argonauts.

Offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick

Another highly touted off-season signing as the veteran o-lineman came over to the Riders after spending the last five seasons with the very competitive Winnie Blue Bombers. Hardrick will start at right tackle this week.

Defensive lineman Malik Carney

After spending three seasons with the Hamilton Ti-Cats, Carney signed with the Riders in February. He will start at defensive end against the Elks.

The Riders will take on the Elks at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TSN.