With the big game at Mosaic Stadium approaching, the two teams facing off in the NHL Heritage Classic in Regina are revealing their game jerseys on Friday.

The Flames unveiled a their throwback threads for the game in a tweet on Friday morning.

Both the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames tweeted sneak previews of their digs for the outdoors, showing an official Heritage Classic patch on the shoulder.

Tune in tomorrow at 7:45 PM to watch the #NHLJets Fan Forum live, where we'll be unveiling our new Heritage jersey and more!



Both teams have opted for classic throwback looks in past Heritage Classic appearances, with many fans speculating and hoping for old-school threads at Mosaic.

Evraz Place CEO Tim Reid also encouraged support for whatever the teams reveal on social media.

Hey @evrazplacelive @CityofRegina #yqr to all our flames fans out there probably want to keep an eye on this excitement ... and maybe think about a new game jersey for this October!

The Jets will announce their design at 6:45 p.m. Saskatchewan time Friday.