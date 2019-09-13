Here's the throwback jerseys the Calgary Flames will wear to hit the ice at Mosaic Stadium in October
The Calgary Flames will wear this jersey for the Heritage Classic in Regina (Twitter: NHL)
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 7:50AM CST
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 10:49AM CST
With the big game at Mosaic Stadium approaching, the two teams facing off in the NHL Heritage Classic in Regina are revealing their game jerseys on Friday.
The Flames unveiled a their throwback threads for the game in a tweet on Friday morning.
Both the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames tweeted sneak previews of their digs for the outdoors, showing an official Heritage Classic patch on the shoulder.
Both teams have opted for classic throwback looks in past Heritage Classic appearances, with many fans speculating and hoping for old-school threads at Mosaic.
Evraz Place CEO Tim Reid also encouraged support for whatever the teams reveal on social media.
The Jets will announce their design at 6:45 p.m. Saskatchewan time Friday.