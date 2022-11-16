Here's what Grey Cup Festival events are happening today

The 109th Grey Cup game is drawing near but there is also a full schedule of events leading up to the big game taking place in Regina and around Saskatchewan.

Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

A Grey Cup Festival pancake breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. in Saskatoon at Hall B of Prairieland Park.

There will be performances from the Saskatchewan Roughrider Cheer Team and Creeland Dancers.

The event is open by registration only, with the first 500 people who sign up securing a spot.

Registration is free.

PUROLATER HWY 11 CUP RUN

The Grey Cup itself will make its way down Highway 11 from Saskatoon to Regina making stops along the way.

The cup is scheduled to arrive in Davidson, Sask. at 1:40 p.m. followed by Chamberlain, Sask. at 2:35 p.m. and then Lumsden, Sask. at 3:15 p.m.

Indigenous Leaders will be a part of the procession to recognize and acknowledge the cup moving from Treaty 6 to Treaty 4 territory.

SIRIUSXM KICKOFF PARTY

From 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. the SiriusXM Kickoff Party will take place at the International Trade Centre in Hall C.

On Wednesday the event will be for the whole family before moving to a 19 and up event the following day.

Wednesday will include a performance from eight-time Juno award-winning multi-platinum artist Colin James.

DIGITAL ZONE

Located in the Viterra International Trade Centre at REAL District, the Digital Zone is an interactive area that features video games, sports experiences and interactive technology.

On Wednesday the Digital Zone will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. before extending from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday though Saturday.

None of Wednesday's events require a ticket.