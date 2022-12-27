Here's what Regina residents can do with their Christmas trees

The City of Regina is reminding residents to recycle or donate their Christmas trees after their celebrations are all wrapped up.

Until Jan. 31 residents can “treecycle” their real Christmas trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot from Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Regina.

Residents are asked to take off tinsel, decorations, and ornaments from their trees and throw plastic bags or wrap in the garbage bag on site.

Natural wreaths and garland are also accepted at the site, located south of the Fleet Street Landfill.

The City of Regina recommends residents donate their artificial trees to a local charity or second-hand store.

Residents dropped off almost 43 tonnes of recycled trees to the depot last season, according to the release.

Donated trees are converted into compost material that will be offered to residents for free in the spring.

For more information, visit the City of Regina’s website.