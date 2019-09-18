The Canadian Western Agribition will feature a new lineup, along with some fan favourites, when it takes over the International Trade Centre in November.

"At its core, it's a livestock show," Chris Lane, Agribition CEO, said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday. "The best purebred breeding stock in the beef industry comes to Agribition every year."

The show features 1,500 head of purebred cattle, along with horses, sheep, goats and horses.

There's also entertainment, education, shopping and food, giving people the full farm experience in the heart of Regina.

"Agriculture comes to one place in the middle of the city and you can see it, and feel it and touch it, it's pretty unique," Lane said.

Agribition has a new rodeo event this year, hosting the Maple Leaf Circuit Finals at the Brandt Centre.

"It's got some American and Canadian cowboys all competing in the circuit finals, it's a qualifier for the Ram National Finals in Florida. We think it's going to be a top notch rodeo product," Lane said.

The rodeo will bring in more contestants than ever, along with a deeper bucking stock, Lane added.

The jousting competition won't return this year, instead featuring a motocross competition.

"What we're trying to do is keep the entertainment options revolving and new and evolving so that people and families can have lots to see and do, no matter what they're coming to Agribition for," Lane said.

Tickets are on sale now. Agribition runs from Nov. 25 to 30.