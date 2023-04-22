Here's what's going on in Regina for Earth Day

The Queen City will be host to numerous events and celebrations to commemorate the 53rd annual Earth Day.

First celebrated on April 22, 1970, Earth Day has become synonymous with the global environmental movement, being observed in over 190 countries across the world.

Here are just a few of the events being held in Regina.

SCIENCE CENTRE

Environmental fun for the whole family can be found at the Saskatchewan Science Centre.

Activities such as a recycle relay, toy repair workshop, cookie mining and earth toast will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found on the Saskatchewan Science Centre website.

CENTENNIAL MALL

Regina’s Centennial Mall is hosting a day-long marathon of activities, displays and events all focused on environmental education.

Speakers from the Qu’Appelle Environmental Association, as well as Salthaven West, are set to attend.

The event will feature presentations around environmental conservation and wildlife rehabilitation.

Activities such as rock painting, story times, seed planting and paper making will also be available.

NORTHGATE MALL

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) will be hosting a confidential shredding and electronics recycling day.

All proceeds will be donated to Regina Crime Stoppers.

WASCANA CENTRE

The Wascana Centre is offering free 30 minute tours of the Wascana Centre Greenhouses with horticulturists to celebrate Earth Day.

The tours will end with a 15 minute workshop on how to create seed paper suitable for your backyard.

Registration is mandatory for attendance. More information can be found on the Wascana Centre website.