Here's what's happening at the Grey Cup Festival today
The 109th Grey Cup Festival is in full swing on Thursday with more than a handful of events taking place.
Here’s what’s on the schedule.
NEXGEN ENERGY STREET FESTIVAL
From 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., the NexGen Energy Street Festival will be open at Confederation Park free for all ages to attend.
Included will be family-friendly winter activities such as a Football skills game, an interactive photo area, light-up seesaws and the largest drone show ever in Canada with 300 drones working in formation.
The festival will continue daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. until Saturday.
HARVARD MEDIA COMMUNITY STAGE
The Harvard Media Community Stage will also be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. until Saturday and will feature a wide variety of mostly musical acts.
On the schedule for Thursday is JJ Voss at noon, ADEOLUWA at 4:10 p.m., Karissa Hoffart at 5:10 p.m., Justin LaBrash and True North at 6:10 p.m. and Teegan Littlechief at 7:10 p.m.
SASKPOWER FAMILY FAIR
The SaskPower Family Fair at AffinityPlex will also be in operation from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily until Saturday.
The fair will be a high-energy space with large inflatable obstacles including a 90 foot long mega bounce obstacle.
People can also take a leap of faith from a nine or 16 foot platform.
HUDDLE IN THE HEARTLAND
The SaskPower Family Fair will also include the youth football event Huddle in the Heartland.
It is a hands-on interactive event that will include player-led drills, position breakdowns and interactive skills competitions.
Huddle in the Heartland will also be free to attend.
Parents are also welcome to accompany children who are taking part.
GAINER’S HEARTLAND
Gainer’s Heartland will be an indoor space at the Ag-Ex Building that will showcase views of Saskatchewan, including landscapes, exceptional hospitality and Indigenous roots of the province.
There will also be photo booths, interactive Indigenous games and artifacts, food booths and more.
Gainer’s Heartland is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily until Saturday.
DIGITAL ZONE
Located in the Viterra International Trade Centre at REAL District, the Digital Zone is an interactive area that features video games, sports experiences and interactive technology.
Some of the games include the Head-to-Head Stage, Field Goal Frenzy and Pose with the Pros.
Hours have been extended and are now 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. until Saturday.
ESPORTS SHOWCASE
The Esports Showcase will be at the Brandt Centre until Saturday running from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
More than 200 professional players from across Canada will face off in a game of Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.
The winner will take home $50,000.
TEAM PARTY ROOMS (TICKETS REQUIRED)
Team Party Rooms will run daily until Saturday until 1 a.m.
Opening days and hours vary and can be read here.
Riderville is located at the Viterra International Trade Centre.
All other team rooms including the Atlantic Schooners will be at Co-operators Centre.
Single day team party passes are available for $50 or a $104 pass will cover the whole week.
Team party rooms are for those 19 and over only.
CFL AWARDS (TICKETS REQUIRED)
The CFL Awards will take place at 7 p.m. at the Conexus Arts Centre.
Hosted by TSN’s Kate Beirness, red-carpet arrivals will begin at 6 p.m.
Awards being handed out are for Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, Most Outstanding Rookie, Coach of the Year and more.
Tickets can be purchased here.
NEXTGEN ENERGY DRONE SHOW (postponed until Saturday at 6 p.m.)
The NextGen Energy Drone Show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and can be seen for free in Confederation Park.
Over 300 drones will be a part of what is the largest drone show ever flown in Canada.
Thursday's show has been postponed due to weather conditions and will now take place on Saturday at 6 p.m.
