Here's what's happening for Day 3 of Agribition

Canadian Western Agribition is in full swing at the REAL District.

Here’s just some of what is happening on day three of the agriculture and livestock fixture in Regina.

The Indigenous Agriculture Summit (IAS) will be taking place in room three at the Queensbury Convention Centre from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Canadian National Speckle Park Show will be held in the Chevrolet GMC Arena from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the Canadian National Gelbvieh Show will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., the Canadian Cattle Dog Futurity will be taking place at the Brandt Centre.

The 10th annual Grain Expo will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Queensbury Convention Centre ballroom.

The Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo will be taking place in the Brandt Centre from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

A full schedule of Wednesday’s events can be read here.